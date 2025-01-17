BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.3 days.
BAWAG Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $81.87 during trading hours on Friday. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $85.30.
