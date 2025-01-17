BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.3 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $81.87 during trading hours on Friday. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

