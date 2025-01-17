Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. UBS Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.6 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $35.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.