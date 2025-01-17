Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Shares Down 24.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) fell 24.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile



Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Featured Articles

