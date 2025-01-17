Bennett Associates Wealth Management Buys 14,639 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 8.5% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $272.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.86 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

