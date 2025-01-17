Bennett Associates Wealth Management Purchases 7,328 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 1.6% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57,296.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,484,000 after purchasing an additional 668,100 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.