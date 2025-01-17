Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the period. Encompass Health makes up 3.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,410,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,781,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,139,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2,458.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,990,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

EHC stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

