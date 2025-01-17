Bernzott Capital Advisors Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,540,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 307,824 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 141,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 109,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 782,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 83,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO David J. Wilson acquired 31,300 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,226.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,226. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $224,562.76. This represents a 19.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Further Reading

