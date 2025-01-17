Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.0 days.
BID Stock Performance
Shares of BID stock remained flat at $23.43 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. BID has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $26.04.
About BID
