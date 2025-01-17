Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.0 days.

BID Stock Performance

Shares of BID stock remained flat at $23.43 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. BID has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

About BID

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

