Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.66 and traded as high as C$12.97. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.75.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is presently 1,975.00%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

