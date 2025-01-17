BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 6% – Should You Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 11,605,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 32,372,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.21.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.