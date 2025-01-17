BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.21. 16,547,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 34,569,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBAI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BigBear.ai by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 643,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 135.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

