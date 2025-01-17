BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.55), with a volume of 874879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.50).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,777.78%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.