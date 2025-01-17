BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,180,000. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 34,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,900. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $7.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

