Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $176.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.71. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $114.88 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.