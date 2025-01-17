Blue Owl Capital Corporation Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Portfolio UpdateBlue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) shared its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, along with a p

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Blue Owl Capital’s 8K filing here.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Cheap Small-Cap Banks for Dividend Growth Investors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Defensive Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on to Kick Off the Year
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Vistra Corp: Could 2025 Continue Its Streak of Outperformance?