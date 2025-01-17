Blur (BLUR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.69 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and approximately $55.24 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,382.70 or 0.99581759 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,345.29 or 0.98592062 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,143,807,870.4813545 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.23212519 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $57,577,197.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

