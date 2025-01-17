Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 140,351 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,351 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $31,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after buying an additional 411,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,569,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,357,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,523,000 after buying an additional 154,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.86 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.67 and a one year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.96.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

