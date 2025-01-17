Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in December

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Bossard stock remained flat at $249.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.00. Bossard has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Bossard Holding AG operates in the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

