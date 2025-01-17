Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in December

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bossard Stock Performance
Shares of Bossard stock remained flat at $249.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.00. Bossard has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.
Bossard Company Profile
