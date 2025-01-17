Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,912 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 573,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 672.26%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

