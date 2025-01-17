Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,792 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $274.15. 334,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.09. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $226.74 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.17.

View Our Latest Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.