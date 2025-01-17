Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 55,480 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,480 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.41. 3,088,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,792,750. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

