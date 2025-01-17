Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 2,736,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 1,043,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.27.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
