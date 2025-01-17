Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 2,736,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 1,043,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
The firm has a market cap of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.27.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
