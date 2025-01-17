Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after acquiring an additional 307,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 94.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,984 shares during the period. Westwind Capital increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 7,614.0% in the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 46,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after buying an additional 45,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $575.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $638.56. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $601.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $643.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total transaction of $1,808,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,504. This trade represents a 20.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.