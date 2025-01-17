Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

BLDE opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,812,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,497,512.24. This represents a 30.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 44,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $151,711.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,173,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,210.20. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,445,254 shares of company stock worth $8,365,549 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDE

Blade Air Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.