Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.3 days.
BYDGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
