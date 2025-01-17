Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Sells $64,695.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $658,551.97. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Braze stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,076. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.11. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Braze by 2.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Braze by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Braze by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Braze by 41.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

