Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target at $47.53

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of FOX by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3,551.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

