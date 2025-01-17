Brokerages Set Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Target Price at C$3.22

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.22.

MAU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Montage Gold from C$4.85 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Montage Gold

Montage Gold Stock Performance

About Montage Gold

CVE:MAU opened at C$2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.98. The company has a market cap of C$789.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 5.75. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$2.61.

(Get Free Report

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.