Brokerages Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Target Price at $161.83

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total value of $93,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,582.36. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,980. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.