Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

BPYPN opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

