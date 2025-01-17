Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $211.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average is $169.09. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.