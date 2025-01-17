CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of CaixaBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAIXY

CaixaBank Stock Performance

CaixaBank Cuts Dividend

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

About CaixaBank

(Get Free Report)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.