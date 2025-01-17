Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smiths News (LON:SNWS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.16) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Smiths News

Smiths News Price Performance

Smiths News Increases Dividend

LON SNWS opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £142.73 million, a P/E ratio of 668.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. Smiths News has a 12 month low of GBX 45.98 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 71 ($0.87). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 9.47%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Insider Transactions at Smiths News

In related news, insider Deborah Rabey acquired 20,663 shares of Smiths News stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £13,017.69 ($15,927.68). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 490,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.75), for a total value of £299,247.09 ($366,141.06). Insiders have sold a total of 1,993,578 shares of company stock worth $121,608,258 in the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smiths News

(Get Free Report)

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.