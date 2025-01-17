Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.78 and traded as high as C$3.79. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 17,269 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

