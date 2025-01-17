Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.59.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
