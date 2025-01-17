Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.59.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

