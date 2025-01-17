Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.87.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.00. The company has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

