Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,766,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

