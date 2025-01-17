Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $566.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $416.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

