Capital Planning LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

VB opened at $247.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $202.66 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

