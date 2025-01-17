Capital Planning LLC Invests $260,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
