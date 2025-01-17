Capital Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 225.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 705,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 488,969 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 888,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 459,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 867,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after buying an additional 441,226 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

