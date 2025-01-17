CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 280,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CardioComm Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

