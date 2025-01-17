CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 280,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
CardioComm Solutions Trading Up 33.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
About CardioComm Solutions
CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.
