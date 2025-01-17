CareDx’s (CDNA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get CareDx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CareDx

CareDx Trading Down 2.8 %

CareDx stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.86. CareDx has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,600. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CareDx in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 175.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.