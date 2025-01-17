Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 5,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

