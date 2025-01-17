Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 1,731 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.2% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,811,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Stryker by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $381.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $307.23 and a 1 year high of $398.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.01%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

