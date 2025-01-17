Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield Sells 10,000 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,908. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.66 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.36. The company has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
