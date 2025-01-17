Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 53,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 41.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

UNP opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.