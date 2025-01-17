Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Central Valley Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $32,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

